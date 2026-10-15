Mo. Hemp Interests Seek To Block Restrictions

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 15, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Missouri officials have asked a federal court to halt discovery in a lawsuit by hemp companies challenging new regulations on intoxicating cannabinoid products, arguing the case turns on pure legal questions that can be resolved within the state's motion to dismiss....
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