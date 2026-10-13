Skadden Adds 5 DLA Piper Mass Torts Attys To Chicago Office

By Gina Kim ( October 13, 2026, 11:55 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP continues to grow its mass torts and products liability litigation offerings in its Chicago office with the addition of five veteran litigators from DLA Piper, the firm announced on Tuesday....
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