Justices Decline Review Of Gun Ban For Cannabis Felony
By Parker Quinlan ( October 13, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review whether a Tenth Circuit ban on gun ownership for people convicted of nonviolent felony offenses conflicts with the high court's ruling earlier this year striking down gun regulations for drug users....
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