Court Clears Optics Tech Co. Gooch & Housego's £346M Sale

By Irene Madongo ( October 14, 2026, 5:46 PM BST) -- Optics technology provider Gooch & Housego PLC said Wednesday its acquisition by U.S. firm Arlington Capital Partners for approximately £346 million ($455 million) has received approval from the High Court, paving the way for the deal to close and for the company to exit the London Stock Exchange....
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