Willkie Grows DC Office With Senior Westinghouse Atty
By Christine DeRosa ( October 14, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has expanded its offerings in the nation's capital with a nuclear energy attorney who most recently worked in-house at U.S.-based global nuclear power provider Westinghouse Electric Co....
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