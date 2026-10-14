DC Circ. Not Fan Of EPA's Citation Habits In Methane Appeal
By Nadia Dreid ( October 14, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit didn't seem too sure Wednesday morning whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had behaved how it ought to have when extending compliance deadlines for initiating requirements to reduce methane pollution from the oil and gas sector....
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