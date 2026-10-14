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SEC Approves Trading On Apple, Tesla Performance Metrics

By Jessica Corso ( October 14, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has given CBOE the green light to allow binary options trading on its exchange, giving investors the opportunity to place yes-or-no bets on the financial performance of Apple, Tesla and nearly two dozen other publicly-traded companies....

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