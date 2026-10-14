Trade Court Can Order Refunds Without Suits, Fed. Circ. Told

By Dylan Moroses ( October 14, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A subset of importers shouldn't be required to file suits at the U.S. Court of International Trade to receive refunds for tariffs paid that were deemed unlawful by the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a technology trade organization told the Federal Circuit....
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