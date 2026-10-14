Baker Botts Atty Seeks $3.4M In Fees After Defamation Suit
By Madison Arnold ( October 14, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Baker Botts LLP patent attorney has moved for almost $3.4 million in attorney fees and expenses in a defamation suit an inventor brought against her that was dismissed....
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