DOJ, IRS Say Enforcement Surge Exposed $490M In Tax Fraud

By Kat Lucero ( October 14, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice prosecuted 76 people linked to more than $490 million in federal revenue losses as part of a stepped-up enforcement effort with the IRS and U.S. attorneys' offices over the past six weeks, the leader of the DOJ's new fraud division said Wednesday....
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