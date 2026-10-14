Jail Policy Referendum Needed Union Input, Pa. Justices Told

By Matthew Santoni ( October 14, 2026, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A referendum to limit certain methods of restraining inmates at the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh was void from the start because it had interfered with jail guards' safety and should have been bargained with the union, the guards' attorney told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday....
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