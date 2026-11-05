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Expert Analysis

How Analytical Advances Reshape Biologic Patent Strategy

By Gina Nellesen ( November 5, 2026, 4:05 PM EST) -- On Sept. 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published notice of a draft strategy document on interchangeable biosimilars. The document reports the agency's workshop observation that analytical data are more likely than clinical data to reveal product differences.[1] Patent disputes continue alongside these changes, including Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Alvotech hf, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey over a proposed vedolizumab biosimilar on Sept. 1....

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