How Analytical Advances Reshape Biologic Patent Strategy

By Gina Nellesen ( November 5, 2026, 4:05 PM EST) -- On Sept. 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published notice of a draft strategy document on interchangeable biosimilars. The document reports the agency's workshop observation that analytical data are more likely than clinical data to reveal product differences.[1] Patent disputes continue alongside these changes, including Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Alvotech hf, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey over a proposed vedolizumab biosimilar on Sept. 1....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.