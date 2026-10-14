Quinn Emanuel Seeks Arbitration Of $1.7M Fee Dispute
By Caroline Simson ( October 14, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP is urging a California federal court to order an entrepreneur to arbitrate malpractice claims stemming from the firm's representation of her in a sexual harassment claim against a technology investor as it seeks to collect more than $1.7 million in unpaid fees....
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