Fla. Localities Seek To End Sex Offender Registry Challenge
By Carolina Bolado ( October 16, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida and dozens of cities and counties are urging a Florida federal court to toss an advocacy group's lawsuit that claims state and local laws governing registered sex offenders violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment....
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