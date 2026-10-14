2nd Circ. Skeptical Of Reviving $4.4M 'Multiplex' COVID Suit

By Brian Steele ( October 14, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit judge cast doubt Wednesday on a Connecticut medical practice's claim that insurers owe $4.4 million for COVID-19 testing, noting that the tests at issue were actually for nearly two dozen viruses and were vastly more expensive than those that only detected the novel coronavirus....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.