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DLA Piper Accused Of Malpractice In Investor's Soccer Deals

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 14, 2026, 11:56 PM EDT) -- American businessman John Textor has filed a legal malpractice suit in Florida against DLA Piper over the firm's representation in connection with an investment vehicle he created to acquire soccer clubs in the United Kingdom and other countries, claiming his damages could exceed hundreds of millions of dollars....

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