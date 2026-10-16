Could A Criminal Sentencing Case Upend Loper Bright?

By Katie Buehler ( October 16, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is concerned that a ruling instructing trial courts to defer to the U.S. Sentencing Commission's interpretation of federal sentencing guidelines could blow a "pretty big hole" in the court's recent rejection of deference doctrines. His colleagues, however, don't appear as perturbed....
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