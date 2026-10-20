6th Circ. Spotlights Cannabis Contract Enforceability Risks

By Kirsten Hart, Justin Goldberg and J. Michael Showalter ( October 20, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Cannabis businesses have built sophisticated state law markets around licenses, testing rules and commercial contracts. But as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit just reminded the industry, those arrangements can still collapse in federal court if the underlying deal depends on conduct that runs afoul of federal law....
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