Crowell Faces DQ Bid Over AI Tool At Heart Of Client's IP Suit
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 15, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- DeviantArt urged a California federal judge Wednesday to disqualify Crowell & Moring LLP from representing Evox Productions in litigation alleging multiple AI companies used Evox's copyrighted car photos to train artificial-intelligence image generators, arguing the firm "unquestionably" represented DeviantArt and has "sued its own client on behalf of another client."...
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