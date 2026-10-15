Norton Rose Beats $100M Suit Over Withdrawn Patent App

By Celeste Bott ( October 15, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has defeated a former client's malpractice suit over a missed patent fee payment, after an Illinois state judge ruled that the deadline to sue began before the firm allegedly acknowledged its mistake and dismissed the company's $100 million lawsuit against the firm with prejudice....
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