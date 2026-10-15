Colo. Chamber Can't Join Tax Plan Challenge, Court Says
By Sanjay Talwani ( October 15, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A court Thursday denied the request of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce to intervene in suit alleging that a proposal to replace the state's flat income tax rate with a graduated system failed to gather the signatures needed to reach the November ballot....
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