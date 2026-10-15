Fed's Bowman Says Regulators Must Focus On Material Risks

By Sarah Jarvis ( October 15, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman has urged international banking regulators to focus on addressing material risks to the financial system instead of pursuing what she described as "less valuable work," based on flawed assessments of Silicon Valley Bank's 2023 collapse....
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