NORML Urges 6th Circ. To Reconsider Pot Illegality Ruling

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 16, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, a leading cannabis consumer advocate, is urging the Sixth Circuit to rehear its decision throwing out a $31.8 million jury verdict for a Michigan marijuana grower, arguing federal illegality should not categorically bar contract damages against a cannabis purchaser that breached a supply deal....
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