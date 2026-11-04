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Mich. Voters Reject Constitutional Convention

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 4, 2026, 1:22 AM EST) -- Michigan voters rejected a ballot proposal Tuesday to convene the state's first constitutional convention in more than six decades, closing the door to a sweeping review of the state's governing document that could have reshaped laws on taxation, elections, education and reproductive rights. ...

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