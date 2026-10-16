Justices Told Siemens Chip Patent Win Shows Fed. Circ. Split
By Adam Lidgett ( October 16, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The owner of a set of patents covering computer chip design wants the U.S. Supreme Court to look at an alleged internal split within the Federal Circuit of how it looks at whether patents are eligible under the high court's Alice test....
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