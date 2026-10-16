Michigan State Must Face Claims In Public Records Fee Fight

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 16, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Michigan State University must face claims that it improperly charged nearly $3,900 to fulfill a public records request and deliberately delayed releasing documents concerning alleged financial irregularities and university oversight, a Michigan Court of Claims judge has ruled, allowing two claims to proceed while dismissing five others....
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