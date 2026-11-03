Okla. Voters Reject Property Tax Assessment Limit
By Michael Nunes ( November 3, 2026, 11:27 PM EST) -- Oklahoma voters rejected a ballot measure that would have reduced the maximum percentage by which political jurisdictions are allowed to increase tax assessments on real property from one year to the next....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.