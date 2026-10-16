Dems Press Kirkland Again For Details Of $125M Trump Deal
By Courtney Bublé ( October 16, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A trio of congressional Democrats once again accused Kirkland & Ellis LLP of subverting their oversight requests into the $125 million deal the firm cut with the Trump administration last year....
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