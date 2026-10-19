Arizona Court Approves State's First Non-ABA Law School

By Emma Cueto ( October 19, 2026, 10:26 AM EDT) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has approved the state's first law school not accredited by the American Bar Association, citing the need to increase the number of lawyers per capita in the state and provide more affordable options for legal education....
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