CoinFund, Co-Founder Clash Over $230K Equity Cashout

By Jarek Rutz ( October 19, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of cryptocurrency investment firm CoinFund and his former business partners clashed in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday over whether a roughly $230,000 cashout offer for his 25% stake complied with their agreements or was part of a scheme to deprive him of a more valuable ownership interest....
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