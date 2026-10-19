HMRC Sets Default Emissions Values For Carbon Tax
By Josh White ( October 19, 2026, 6:45 PM BST) -- The U.K. tax authority published guidance on the default values of products' carbon emissions to help importers calculate their liabilities under the country's upcoming carbon import levy....
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