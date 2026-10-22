Texas Judge Probe Shows Lack Of Mental Impairment Process

By Jack Karp ( October 22, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Fifth Circuit officials have done a reasonable job of handling a rare situation involving a Texas federal judge who appears to be undergoing a mental health crisis, but the episode highlights that a more standardized way of dealing with federal judges experiencing mental impairment needs to be established, experts and scholars say....
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