Mich. Vape Shop Owner Faces Charges In Fatal Explosion
By Susan Smiley ( October 19, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Michigan vape shop and warehouse owner's pre-trial conference in a manslaughter case stemming from a warehouse explosion was pushed back to December after his attorney indicated during Monday's hearing in Macomb County Circuit Court that he planned to file a motion to quash evidence in the case....
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