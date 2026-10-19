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House Bill Would Extend Deadline For Lying To Congress

By Courtney Bublé ( October 19, 2026, 2:25 PM EDT) -- On the eve of a possible party turnover in Congress, Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va., a major player in President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, introduced a bill that would extend the statute of limitations for making false statements to Congress....

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