Wood Smith, Charlesbank Capital Ink Pioneering MSO Deal

By Emma Cueto ( October 19, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Insurance defense firm Wood Smith Henning & Berman has inked a deal to take investment from middle market investment firm Charlesbank Capital Partners via a managed services organization, according to an announcement Monday, the largest U.S. firm to announce such a move....
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