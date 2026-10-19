Supreme Court To Tackle Admissions Bias Circuit Split

By Katie Buehler ( October 19, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will decide what type of evidence is needed to claim facially neutral admissions policies are racially discriminatory, after turning away two similar cases in the three years since the justices barred the use of affirmative action in higher education....
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