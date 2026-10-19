Redgrave Hires DOJ Vet, Ex-Hopper Deputy GC

By Matt Perez ( October 19, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- E-discovery and information law firm Redgrave LLP has hired as a partner a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney and former deputy general counsel and head of government relations at travel technology company Hopper Inc., the firm announced Monday....
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