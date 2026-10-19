Troutman Adds 3 Faegre Drinker Insurance Litigators In Philly
By James Boyle ( October 19, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper Locke LLP has continued its growth in the Northeast with the recent addition of three attorneys who moved their insurance litigation practices to Troutman's Philadelphia office from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP....
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