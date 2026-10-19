Trade Court Whittles Hydropower Co.'s Duty Protest Challenge

By Dylan Moroses ( October 19, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade granted the government's request to dismiss a majority of the claims a hydropower equipment importer raised claiming that goods U.S. Customs and Border Protection admitted into the country were misclassified, according to an opinion published Monday....
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