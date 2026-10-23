'Foregone' Outcome In Calif. AG Election Has National Impact

By Jack Karp ( October 23, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general is largely expected to defeat a former U.S. Department of Justice official in next month's election and hang onto his position at the center of the state's outsize role in nationally important litigation and enforcement, attorneys and scholars say....
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