Virgin Media Owners Ask CMA To Revisit UK Fiber Biz Deal
By Najiyya Budaly ( October 20, 2026, 2:45 PM BST) -- The owners of Virgin Media O2 called on Britain's competition authority on Tuesday to reconsider its objection to their proposed $2.7 billion acquisition of Substantial Group after the government handed a free pass to allow BT to rescue TalkTalk....
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