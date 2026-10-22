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Expert Analysis

When Insurer Insolvency Won't Trigger Excess Coverage

By Michael Kotula ( October 22, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Last month, in A.R. Wilfley & Sons Inc. v. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, PA, the Colorado Supreme Court held that an umbrella insurer did not drop down to defend and indemnify against numerous asbestos bodily injury lawsuits in place of an insolvent primary insurer.[1]...

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