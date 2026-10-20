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Tech Co. Must Face Ex-Worker's Discrimination Claims

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 20, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A former Telesoft LLC sales director can proceed with claims that she was fired because of her age, sex and disability after 21 years with the technology company, a Michigan federal judge ruled, finding that conflicting explanations for her termination and evidence that younger male employees with worse sales records kept their jobs raised questions for a jury....

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