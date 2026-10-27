Where SEC's Transfer Agent Plan Would Change Compliance

By Erin Martin, Todd Zerega and Joseph Healy ( October 27, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a broad modernization of the federal regulatory framework governing registered transfer agents. The proposed rule, issued in early September, would update registration, reporting, operational, recordkeeping and safeguarding requirements that were largely adopted decades ago for a market based on paper certificates, while introducing new compliance, governance and risk-management obligations....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.