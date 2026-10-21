SEC Crypto Offering Plan Draws State Outcry, Industry Ideas
By Aislinn Keely ( October 21, 2026, 10:20 PM EDT) -- States and watchdog groups told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw what they deemed a dangerous plan to exempt certain crypto offerings from registration requirements, while the crypto industry backed the proposal in comment letters that urged the agency to let exempted issuers raise even more from investors....
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