European Commission Clears £3.1B Acquisition Of Mitie
By Irene Madongo ( October 21, 2026, 1:01 PM BST) -- Outsourcer Mitie Group confirmed Wednesday that the European Commission has approved its takeover by rival OCS Group in a cash transaction that values the company at £3.1 billion ($4.2 billion)....
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