USPTO Removed 14,000 Invalid TM Filings In Fiscal 2026

By Theresa Schliep ( October 28, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office took off more than 14,000 improper trademark filings from the Federal Register and removed more than 42,000 unused goods and services from registrations in the 2026 fiscal year, agency officials said at a webinar Wednesday....
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