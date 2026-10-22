6th Circ. Says Gang Member Can't Nix Group Chat Warrant

By Parker Quinlan ( October 22, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that a man convicted for his role in a gang kidnapping did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in an Instagram group chat log seized from another street gang member, so he could not challenge search warrants for other members' social media accounts....
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