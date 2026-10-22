JPMorgan, Ex-Frank Execs Clash Over $2.1M In Legal Fees

By Jarek Rutz ( October 22, 2026, 2:41 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. faced renewed demands in the Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday to pay about $2.1 million in withheld legal fees for convicted Frank founder Charlie Javice and former executive Olivier Amar, as their lawyers accused the bank of using repeated billing objections to delay funding for their criminal defenses....
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