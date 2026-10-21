Colo. Graduated Tax Measure To Stay On Ballot, Judge Rules
By Zach Dupont ( October 21, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A Colorado ballot initiative to raise taxes on the state's wealthiest residents will be on the ballot this November after a state court judge Wednesday tossed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate signatures gathered by improperly registered circulators of the initiative....
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